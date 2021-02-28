Bangladesh logs 385 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2021 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2021 03:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 385 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 546,216.
The death toll climbed to 8,408 after eight fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
Another 817 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 496,924.
As many as 13,411 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.87 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.98 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.
Globally, over 113.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.52 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Digital security is essential: PM
- Another 30m vaccine doses ordered: Hasina
- Protesters face charges of attempted murder
- PM celebrates Bangladesh's exit from LDC status
- Govt reports 407 new virus cases, 5 deaths
- Bangladesh receives UN nod for LDC exit
- Minister defends Digital Security Act
- Call to repeal Digital Security Act
- Lawyers seek HC order to set up independent commission to review police conduct
- Education must keep pace with the times, says Hasina
- Fifth phase of voting underway in 29 municipalities
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh needs Digital Security Act
- Bangladesh plans to import another 30m COVID vaccine doses
- Prison death protesters face charges of attempted murder after clashes with police
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- UN recommendation for Bangladesh’s LDC exit is a 'historic' moment: Hasina
- Biden White House asks ‘Trump who?’ ahead of speech to conservatives
- Bangladesh plans to import another 30m COVID vaccine doses
- Prison death protesters face charges of attempted murder after clashes with police
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- US announces visa ban on individuals who harm journalists, activists
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh needs Digital Security Act
- Bangladesh set to inoculate teachers on priority basis ahead of school reopening
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart