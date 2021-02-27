Rallying cry for repeal of Digital Security Act after death of writer in jail custody
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2021 03:47 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2021 03:47 AM BdST
The public clamour for repeal of the Digital Security Act is growing when speakers at a rally protesting against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail custody after his arrest under the law renewed the demand.
University teachers, students, writers, journalists and activists joined the rally at the Central Shaheed Minar premises in Dhaka on Friday as protests erupted a day after Mushtaq’s death and echoed off the walls around.
“It fears that it won’t be possible to continue plundering assets with the help of goons while retaining power if citizens continue speaking out."
He also alleged that the judiciary is working in tandem with the government to stifle dissent. Mushtaq was denied bail in court six times after his arrest in the case started nearly 10 months ago.
“Murder accused are getting bail, but someone arrested only for speaking out cannot get bail,” continued Prof Muhammad.
“If the court and the government blur the boundary, the country won’t belong to the people anymore. We must take back this country. The government doesn’t want it and so it wants to create panic among the people,” he said.
Photographer Shahidul Alam urged all to stand for those who are speaking out. People will not forget those who are silent now, he said.
Nurul Haque Nur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, said the Act is being used to harass everyone from women to the elderly to those who remain away from politics.
He demanded that the government revoke the Digital Security Act and release those arrested on charges under the law.
- District admin probing Mushtaq’s death
- Police club protests for Mushtaq
- OECD countries ‘concerned’ over Mushtaq’s death
- Funeral prayers for Mushtaq in absentia
- Case over ’unnatural’ death of writer Mushtaq in jail
- Mushtaq’s death inquiry, if needed: minister
- Hasina to speak on graduation from LDC
- Four dead in Bogura crash
- Minister defends Digital Security Act amid call for repeal after writer’s death in jail
- Rallying cry for repeal of Digital Security Act after death of writer in jail custody
- Gazipur district administration opens probe into writer Mushtaq’s death
- Police club, teargas protesters in Dhaka over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail
- US, UK, 11 other OECD countries ‘concerned’ over Bangladesh writer Mushtaq’s death
- Protesters hold funeral prayers for writer Mushtaq in absentia
Most Read
- Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
- Eight die as two buses collide on Dhaka Sylhet highway
- Candidate Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah.’ He now has to deal with it
- Indian coast guard find 81 Rohingya adrift at sea, asks Bangladesh to take them
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- Protests erupt at Shahbagh over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail
- Runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain, top court says
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel
- US president, Saudi king have phone call ahead of expected Khashoggi report release