Protesters hold funeral prayers for writer Mushtaq in absentia
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2021 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2021 10:10 PM BdST
Protesters have rallied and held funeral prayers in absentia in Dhaka’s Shahbagh for writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who died in jail nearly 10 months after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.
They demanded that the Act be repealed, those arrested on charges under it be released and the victims compensated.
The demonstrators on Friday also announced a march towards the Prime Minister’s Office from the National Press Club on Mar 3 morning, calling the writer’s death “murder”.
He urged the judges to come forward and declare that the Act infringes on basic rights. “Otherwise, you too will have to flee through the backdoor. Digital Act cannot help the government retain power,” he said at the rally.
Asif Nazrul, a professor of law at Dhaka University, also said those who made and implemented the Digital Security Act bear the responsibility for the death of Mushtaq.
Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, a professor of the university’s international relations department, said the death of Mushtaq has proved that the Digital Security Act can not only hamper the right to free speech, but it also can take away life.
“An innocent man did not get bail after applying six times while plunderers, corrupt people and killers are sent abroad under special arrangements,” he said.
Nurul Haque Nur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, called for unity against the Digital Security Act. “Otherwise we all will face the same fate as Mushtaq Ahmed’s.”
Akhtar Hossain, former social services secretary of DUCSU, administered the funeral prayers. Faruk Hasan, joint convenor of the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, was also present.
