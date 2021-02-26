Bangladesh logs 470 new virus cases, deaths rise by 11
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2021 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2021 03:40 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 470 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 545,424.
The death toll climbed to 8,395 after 11 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 743 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 495,498.
As many as 15,032 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.13 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.85 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.
Globally, over 113 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.5 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
