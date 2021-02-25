Court orders confiscation of PK Halder’s 10-storey building in Uttara
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2021 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2021 10:25 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the confiscation of a 10-storey building in Dhaka’s Uttara owned by Proshanta Kumar Halder, a fugitive businessman accused of embezzlement and money laundering.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Thursday following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, said the agency's Deputy Director Md Salauddin, who is investigating the case.
Besides the building in Uttara, the court had earlier ordered the seizure of around 4.45 hectares of land owned by PK Halder in Green Road, Uttara, Diabari, Narayanganj’s Rupganj, Narsingdi and other places, Salauddin said.
He is accused of embezzling a huge amount of funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.
These companies are ILFSL, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or PLFSL, FAS Finance and Investment Company, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.
The ACC arrested a number of people on charges of abetting the crimes of PK Halder.
The commission is also investigating charges related to embezzlement of Tk 35 billion and money laundering against him. PK Halder is purportedly hiding in Canada.
- Peelkhana massacre case lingers
- Vaccinated secretary contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of BDR mutiny
- Stop ‘Bandarban transfer’ ad: committee
- Man held for ‘extortion during Mujib Year’
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers
- PBI to probe case against Nasir, Tamima
- Nasir, Tamima face lawsuit
- Bangladesh Railway to embark on recruitment drive, says minister
- Lawyers concerned as Peelkhana carnage case nowhere near final resolution
- Bangladesh logs 410 new virus cases, another 5 die
- Bangladesh paying 'special attention' to waterways to bolster trade, says Hasina
- Relief secretary contracts virus 12 days after vaccination
- Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of Peelkhana carnage
Most Read
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel
- Relief secretary contracts virus 12 days after vaccination
- PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
- After pressure to remove old reports, bdnews24.com faces plea for defamation suit
- Supporters of Myanmar military coup rampage in Yangon
- Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of Peelkhana carnage
- Stop ‘Bandarban transfer’ TV advert, says parliamentary committee
- Candidate Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah.’ He now has to deal with it