Bangladesh logs 410 new virus cases, another 5 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2021 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2021 03:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 410 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 544,954.
The death toll climbed to 8,384 after five fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 957 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 494,755.
As many as 15,560 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.63 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.79 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.
Globally, over 112.59 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.49 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
