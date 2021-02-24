Police use water cannons to disperse pro-quota protesters in Dhaka’s Shahbagh
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2021 12:00 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 12:01 AM BdST
The police have dispersed a group of protesters who blocked Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka for around seven hours demanding reinstatement of 30 percent quota for freedom fighters’ children in government jobs.
The protesters gathered at the busy intersection creating huge gridlocks in the surrounding areas of the capital around 11am on Tuesday under the banner of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan.
The police tried to remove them through discussions. Finally, a huge number of policemen chased the protesters away using water cannons around 6pm.
He added that they will announce fresh programmes soon.
Mamun-or-Rashid, OC of Shahbagh Police Station, denied detaining or injuring the protesters.
Hundreds of protesters arrived in the capital from around the country and took position at the intersection demanding their seven-point claim be fulfilled.
- Providing constitutional recognition and passing Freedom Fighters’ Family Protection Act.
- Delivering a final list of freedom fighters as per the 1972 definition.
- Strict lawful steps have to be taken against assaults on and oppression of families of freedom fighters and annexation of their lands
- The freedom fighters have to be given VIP status in hospital treatment, government office services and insurance
- Abu Saleh made MD, CEO of Biman
- Pro-quota protesters block Shahbagh
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 399 cases
- RAB arrests fugitive in 2004 grenade attack
- Second batch of vaccines arrive
- 41st BCS exams on schedule
- Bangabandhu's contributions mustn't go in vain: Hasina
- Reopen DU halls by Mar 1: students
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Freedom fighters’ children block Shahbagh, demand return of 30% job quota
- Bangladesh logs 399 new virus cases, another 18 die
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- Five die as bus, truck collide in Sirajganj
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- BCB to reframe central player contracts after Shakib's IPL leave
- Prof Tanweer Hasan joins IUB as new vice-chancellor
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term