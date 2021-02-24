Police use water cannons to disperse pro-quota protesters in Dhaka’s Shahbagh

The protesters gathered at the busy intersection creating huge gridlocks in the surrounding areas of the capital around 11am on Tuesday under the banner of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan.

The police tried to remove them through discussions. Finally, a huge number of policemen chased the protesters away using water cannons around 6pm.

Shafiqul Islam Babu, secretary general of the organisation, alleged that the police detained several activists and many were injured when the police “attacked the peaceful demonstration”.

He added that they will announce fresh programmes soon.

Mamun-or-Rashid, OC of Shahbagh Police Station, denied detaining or injuring the protesters.

“We showed them much respect because they are children of freedom fighters. We had to remove them considering the sufferings of the people and patients visiting hospitals after they (demonstrators) refused our request to go away,” he said.

Hundreds of protesters arrived in the capital from around the country and took position at the intersection demanding their seven-point claim be fulfilled.

- Providing constitutional recognition and passing Freedom Fighters’ Family Protection Act.

- Delivering a final list of freedom fighters as per the 1972 definition.

- Strict lawful steps have to be taken against assaults on and oppression of families of freedom fighters and annexation of their lands

- The freedom fighters have to be given VIP status in hospital treatment, government office services and insurance