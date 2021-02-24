Home > Bangladesh

Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2021 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 09:57 AM BdST

Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khandker Ibrahim Khaled has died in hospital care at the age of 80.

He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at 5.30 am on Wednesday, said his son Khandker Sayeed.

Ibrahim Khaled was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in early February after he contracted the coronavirus. He suffered from other physical ailments after recovering from the COVID-19 illness. He was shifted to BSMMU on Feb 21.

“He tested negative for the coronavirus later, but suffered from old-age complications," Sayeed told bdnews24.com.

