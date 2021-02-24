Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80

He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at 5.30 am on Wednesday, said his son Khandker Sayeed.

Ibrahim Khaled was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in early February after he contracted the coronavirus. He suffered from other physical ailments after recovering from the COVID-19 illness. He was shifted to BSMMU on Feb 21.

“He tested negative for the coronavirus later, but suffered from old-age complications," Sayeed told bdnews24.com.