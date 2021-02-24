Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2021 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 09:57 AM BdST
Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khandker Ibrahim Khaled has died in hospital care at the age of 80.
He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at 5.30 am on Wednesday, said his son Khandker Sayeed.
Ibrahim Khaled was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in early February after he contracted the coronavirus. He suffered from other physical ailments after recovering from the COVID-19 illness. He was shifted to BSMMU on Feb 21.
“He tested negative for the coronavirus later, but suffered from old-age complications," Sayeed told bdnews24.com.
More stories
- BB officials benefited from PK Halder: HC
- Police disperse pro-quota protesters
- Court sends back unauthorised case against Al Jazeera
- Abu Saleh made MD, CEO of Biman
- Pro-quota protesters block Shahbagh
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 399 cases
- RAB arrests fugitive in 2004 grenade attack
- Second batch of vaccines arrive
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh Bank officials took benefits from PK Halder: High Court
- Police use water cannons to disperse pro-quota protesters in Dhaka’s Shahbagh
- Bangladesh court sends back unauthorised case against Al Jazeera
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Freedom fighters’ children block Shahbagh, demand return of 30% job quota
- Bangladesh logs 399 new virus cases, another 18 die
Opinion
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Writer, columnist Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- Dhaka University scraps previous plan to reopen halls, hold exams
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine