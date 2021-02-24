Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib

The case was filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim on Wednesday.

Rakib’s lawyer Israt Hasan said, “The judge heard the statement of the plaintiff. He has said that he would later issue an order.”

Rakib, who had filed a general diary with Uttara West Police earlier, alleged that Tamima married Nasir without divorcing him.

According to the case dossier, Rakib and Tamima got married on Feb 26, 2011 and that they have an eight-year-old daughter.

Tamima works as a cabin crew for a foreign airline. She was stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus lockdown last year on duty.

According to Rakib, he and Tamima communicated over the phone and on social media at that time. He came to know about Nasir and Tamima’s marriage through wedding photos on social media.

Rakib complained that Tamima got married to another person while already being in a marital relationship, which is ‘illegal’.

The case was filed under penal code 494 and 497, which has provisions of a maximum jail term of seven years and fines if proven.

Nasir or Tamima was not available for comment.