College students protest at Nilkhet intersection over postponement of exams

Traffic was brought to a halt at both ends of the New Market-Azimpur road after the students began their demonstrations at 9 am on Wednesday.

The protesters have vowed to continue with the sit-in programme until their demands are realised.

A decision was taken to postpone the exams until May 24 during a meeting of the chief coordinators and principals of the seven colleges on Tuesday afternoon. Afterwards, students staged a protest at the Nilkhet intersection in the evening.

"Our fourth-year exams are almost at its final stage. There is no point in postponing the exams now. The exams that were scheduled to end in 2019 have been held due to session jam. How long will we suffer? We are facing extreme uncertainties over our careers,” Eden College student Mahmuda Akhter said

Abu Bakar, a spokesman for the protesters, said: "The sudden postponement of the ongoing exams is representative of the whimsical attitude of the Dhaka University administration. Students of the seven affiliate colleges are rejecting the decision. The ongoing exams have to be taken as per schedule."

All educational institutions, including universities, in the country have been closed since March last year following the outbreak of coronavirus. Even though classes were started online, students facing accommodation problems began demanding that the residential halls be reopened.

On Feb 21, students of Jahangirnagar University broke the locks of various dormitories and took position inside, with students of other universities following suit.

A day later, students of Dhaka University unlocked the gates and entered the Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall and Amar Ekushey Hall.

The students then gave the university authorities 72 hours to decide whether to open the halls by March 1.

On Feb 22, Education Minister Dipu Moni also announced that classes in public and private universities would restart from May 24 after the teachers and students were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, no university would be allowed to take any exam until May 24. The online lessons would continue until that time while the residential halls would open on May 17, she said.

Following the announcement, the Dhaka University authorities rowed back on its decision to open residential halls for undergraduate and postgraduate students from Mar 13 while suspending its examinations.