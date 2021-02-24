Bangladesh reports 428 virus cases, 5 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2021 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 03:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 428 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 544,544.
The death toll climbed to 8,379 after five fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 911 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 493,798.
As many as 16,152 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.64 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.68 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.
Globally, over 112.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Ibrahim Khaled dies
- BB officials benefited from PK Halder: HC
- Police disperse pro-quota protesters
- Court sends back unauthorised case against Al Jazeera
- Abu Saleh made MD, CEO of Biman
- Pro-quota protesters block Shahbagh
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 399 cases
- RAB arrests fugitive in 2004 grenade attack
- College students protest at Nilkhet intersection over postponement of exams
- Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
- Bangladesh Bank officials took benefits from PK Halder: High Court
- Police use water cannons to disperse pro-quota protesters in Dhaka’s Shahbagh
- Bangladesh court sends back unauthorised case against Al Jazeera
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Writer, columnist Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75
- Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
- Dhaka University scraps previous plan to reopen halls, hold exams
- HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup