RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally

‘Iqbal’ was taken into custody during a raid in the Diabari area of the capital, according to RAB.

The RAB director general will disclose details at a media briefing at the RAB media centre in Karwan Bazar at 11:30 am on Wednesday, said Imran Hossain, assistant director of RAB headquarters.

A Dhaka court had sentenced 19 people to death in 2018, including former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar and former deputy minister for education Abdus Salam Pintu, for their involvement in the grenade attack.

Another 19 people were handed life terms, including BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s former political secretary Harris Chowdhury and her son Tarique Rahman.

Eleven government officials accused in the case received different jail terms.