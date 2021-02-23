RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 11:22 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a fugitive sentenced to life in prison in connection with the gruesome 2004 grenade attack on an Awami League rally that left at least 24 people dead.
‘Iqbal’ was taken into custody during a raid in the Diabari area of the capital, according to RAB.
The RAB director general will disclose details at a media briefing at the RAB media centre in Karwan Bazar at 11:30 am on Wednesday, said Imran Hossain, assistant director of RAB headquarters.
A Dhaka court had sentenced 19 people to death in 2018, including former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar and former deputy minister for education Abdus Salam Pintu, for their involvement in the grenade attack.
Another 19 people were handed life terms, including BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s former political secretary Harris Chowdhury and her son Tarique Rahman.
Eleven government officials accused in the case received different jail terms.
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Preserve Bengali culture, traditions to continue Bangabandhu's work: Hasina
- Students demand Dhaka University reopen residential halls within Mar 1
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to decide on reopening schools as pandemic ebbs
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- Prof Tanweer Hasan joins IUB as new vice-chancellor
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen
- Boeing calls for global grounding of 777s