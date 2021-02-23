Five die as bus, truck collide in Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 10:27 AM BdST
At least five people have died in a road accident in Kamarkhand Upazila in Sirajganj. The crash also left 15 passengers of the bus injured on Tuesday.
The accident occurred on a road leading to the Bangabandhu Bridge near Konabari in Kamarkhand, said Mosaddek Hossain, chief of the local police station.
The dead and the injured are yet to be identified. The injured passengers have been sent to Sirajganj Central Hospital.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Preserve Bengali culture, traditions to continue Bangabandhu's work: Hasina
- Students demand Dhaka University reopen residential halls within Mar 1
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen
Opinion
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to decide on reopening schools as pandemic ebbs
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- Prof Tanweer Hasan joins IUB as new vice-chancellor
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen
- Boeing calls for global grounding of 777s