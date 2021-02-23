Home > Bangladesh

Five die as bus, truck collide in Sirajganj

  Sirajganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2021 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 10:27 AM BdST

At least five people have died in a road accident in Kamarkhand Upazila in Sirajganj. The crash also left 15 passengers of the bus injured on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on a road leading to the Bangabandhu Bridge near Konabari in Kamarkhand, said Mosaddek Hossain, chief of the local police station.

Police and Fire Service personnel have begun a rescue operation at the accident site.

The dead and the injured are yet to be identified. The injured passengers have been sent to Sirajganj Central Hospital.

