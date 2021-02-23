Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 01:27 AM BdST
A second shipment of 2 million doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus has reached Bangladesh.
A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai arrived with the vaccine at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport around 12:15am Tuesday.
With the latest shipment, a total of 9 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India have been handed over to Bangladesh.
Serum, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, is supplying 30 million doses of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, to Bangladesh.
Besides two million doses as gift from the Indian government, Serum sent five million doses last month in the first batch of the import.
People need to take two doses of the Oxford vaccine, COVISHIELD, with a booster shot eight to 12 weeks after the first.
Beximco Pharma, the sole distributor of the vaccine in Bangladesh, had planned to bring a separate shipment from the Serum Institute for private sale, but the company halted the plan because Bangladesh received enough shots through the government channel.
Besides the doses purchased from Serum, Bangladesh is expected to get around 12.8 million COVISHIELD doses in the first half of 2021 under COVAX, the World Health Organization-led scheme.
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Preserve Bengali culture, traditions to continue Bangabandhu's work: Hasina
- Students demand Dhaka University reopen residential halls within Mar 1
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Bangladesh to decide on reopening schools as pandemic ebbs
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- Positive coronavirus test? Canadians worry their neighbours will find out
- Boeing calls for global grounding of 777s
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals