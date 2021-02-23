Bangladesh logs 399 new virus cases, another 18 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 03:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has detected 399 new cases of the coronavirus in a 24-hour period, taking the tally of infections to 544,116.
The death toll climbed to 8,374 after 18 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered until 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 828 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 492,887.
Globally, over 111.75 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.47 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 399 cases
- RAB arrests fugitive in 2004 grenade attack
- Second batch of vaccines arrive
- 41st BCS exams on schedule
- Bangabandhu's contributions mustn't go in vain: Hasina
- Reopen DU halls by Mar 1: students
- BCS exams to be deferred: Dipu Moni
- Singapore to recruit 10,000 Bangladeshis
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh logs 399 new virus cases, another 18 die
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- Five die as bus, truck collide in Sirajganj
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Preserve Bengali culture, traditions to continue Bangabandhu's work: Hasina
Opinion
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Prof Tanweer Hasan joins IUB as new vice-chancellor
- Bangladesh to decide on reopening schools as pandemic ebbs
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup
- BCB to reframe central player contracts after Shakib's IPL leave