Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines

He was working in the committee and finance cell of the Cabinet Division.

The public administration ministry announced his appointment in an order on Tuesday.

His predecessor in the flag carrier, Md Mokabbir Hossain, has been promoted to secretary and made chairman of Land Appeal Board.

Mokabbir worked as chief executive of Biman from September 2019.

In another order, the government transferred Md Saiful Hassan Badal, managing director of Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited or BOESL, as Barishal divisional commissioner.

Amitavh Sarker, who was Barishal divisional commissioner, has been made chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation or BADC.

Md Sayedul Islam, who was BADC chairman, has been promoted to secretary from additional secretary and given the charge of women and children’s affairs.