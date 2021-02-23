Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 07:18 PM BdST
The government has appointed Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, an additional secretary at the Cabinet Division, as managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
He was working in the committee and finance cell of the Cabinet Division.
The public administration ministry announced his appointment in an order on Tuesday.
His predecessor in the flag carrier, Md Mokabbir Hossain, has been promoted to secretary and made chairman of Land Appeal Board.
Mokabbir worked as chief executive of Biman from September 2019.
In another order, the government transferred Md Saiful Hassan Badal, managing director of Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited or BOESL, as Barishal divisional commissioner.
Amitavh Sarker, who was Barishal divisional commissioner, has been made chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation or BADC.
Md Sayedul Islam, who was BADC chairman, has been promoted to secretary from additional secretary and given the charge of women and children’s affairs.
- Abu Saleh made MD, CEO of Biman
- Pro-quota protesters block Shahbagh
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 399 cases
- RAB arrests fugitive in 2004 grenade attack
- Second batch of vaccines arrive
- 41st BCS exams on schedule
- Bangabandhu's contributions mustn't go in vain: Hasina
- Reopen DU halls by Mar 1: students
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Freedom fighters’ children block Shahbagh, demand return of 30% job quota
- Bangladesh logs 399 new virus cases, another 18 die
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- Five die as bus, truck collide in Sirajganj
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- Prof Tanweer Hasan joins IUB as new vice-chancellor
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- BCB to reframe central player contracts after Shakib's IPL leave