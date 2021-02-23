41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry

The ministry's spokesman MA Khair confirmed the matter to bdnews24.com on Monday.

The Public Service Commission has fixed Mar 19 for the 41st BCS preliminary exams.

However, Dipu Moni on Monday said the government would announce new dates for examinations amid protests by students at various universities in Bangladesh to demand the reopening of dormitories.

All schools and education institutions, except Kawmi madrasas, have been closed since Mar 17 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing, Dipu Moni said, "Many candidates have already submitted application forms and they are waiting for the BCS examinations. We will consider deferring deadlines for both the submission of application forms and the BCS exams. New dates will be announced in keeping with the timeline for resuming university classes."

Classes of all universities will resume on May 24 and dormitories will reopen on May 17 after a year of shutdown.

But the government is yet to make a decision on reopening schools.