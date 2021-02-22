Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2021 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 02:26 PM BdST
Some students of Dhaka University have broken into Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall which was shut by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday afternoon, more than 50 students broke open the locked gate and stormed the dormitory. Some of them went to their designated rooms.
Security personnel on duty did not prevent the students from entering the hall. Provost Prof Syed Humayun Akhter was not present at that time. He did not respond to repeated calls from bdnews24.com for comment
“Many of us have accommodation problems in Dhaka, which is hampering our education,” said one of the students on the condition of anonymity.
More stories
- Daily tally: 7 virus deaths, 366 cases
- University classes to resume on May 24
- Students storm Shahidullah Hall
- 2 held with bombs near Shaheed Minar
- Language diversity must be retained: Hasina
- Bangla not an official UN language for lack of funds: Momen
- A language on the verge of extinction
- All paths lead to Shaheed Minar
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh records 366 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- 17kg gold seized at Shah Amanat airport in Chattogram
- Two arrested with bombs in Gobindaganj Shaheed Minar area
- Hasina: stop languages becoming extinct around world to retain diversity
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- Why isn’t Bangla an official language of UN? Because of a lack of funds, says Momen
- Rengmitca: an ethnic language on the verge of extinction
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time
- Positive coronavirus test? Canadians worry their neighbours will find out
- Hasina: stop languages becoming extinct around world to retain diversity
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Three people, an organisation receive first International Mother Language Award
- Fire in Cumilla Patti burns down nearly 100 houses in Dhaka