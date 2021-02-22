Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening

On Monday afternoon, more than 50 students broke open the locked gate and stormed the dormitory. Some of them went to their designated rooms.

Security personnel on duty did not prevent the students from entering the hall. Provost Prof Syed Humayun Akhter was not present at that time. He did not respond to repeated calls from bdnews24.com for comment

The students have long demanded the reopening of the halls. The university is running all activities, but kept the dormitories shut, according to the disgruntled students.

“Many of us have accommodation problems in Dhaka, which is hampering our education,” said one of the students on the condition of anonymity.