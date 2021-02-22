Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen

In a briefing at the foreign ministry on Monday, he said, "I have received news from Singapore that they will provide employment to an additional 10,000 people."

“Our mission representative in Singapore is issuing more than 500 work permits. This is good news, I want to share it with everyone."

An estimated 130,000 Bangladeshis are currently work in the South-East Asian island nation.

The foreign minister said the government had taken steps to create new jobs for Bangladeshi workers who had to return home from abroad due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“We told our missions to try and ensure gainful employment for our people. The good news is coming on that front,” he said.

Meanwhile, another 2,000 people are set to be employed by Romania following the recent establishment of a Bangladesh mission in the European nation.

"We have opened a new mission in Romania. About 1400 people have recently gone there. I got the news yesterday that 2,000 more people will be recruited by the country,” said Momen.

The workers will be recruited to 'Halal' meat processing factories, according to the minister.