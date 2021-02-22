Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2021 06:43 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 06:43 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that 10,000 more Bangladeshi workers will be recruited to various sectors in Singapore.
In a briefing at the foreign ministry on Monday, he said, "I have received news from Singapore that they will provide employment to an additional 10,000 people."
“Our mission representative in Singapore is issuing more than 500 work permits. This is good news, I want to share it with everyone."
An estimated 130,000 Bangladeshis are currently work in the South-East Asian island nation.
The foreign minister said the government had taken steps to create new jobs for Bangladeshi workers who had to return home from abroad due to the coronavirus epidemic.
“We told our missions to try and ensure gainful employment for our people. The good news is coming on that front,” he said.
Meanwhile, another 2,000 people are set to be employed by Romania following the recent establishment of a Bangladesh mission in the European nation.
"We have opened a new mission in Romania. About 1400 people have recently gone there. I got the news yesterday that 2,000 more people will be recruited by the country,” said Momen.
The workers will be recruited to 'Halal' meat processing factories, according to the minister.
- Daily tally: 7 virus deaths, 366 cases
- University classes to resume on May 24
- Students storm Shahidullah Hall
- 2 held with bombs near Shaheed Minar
- Language diversity must be retained: Hasina
- Bangla not an official UN language for lack of funds: Momen
- A language on the verge of extinction
- All paths lead to Shaheed Minar
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Bangladesh records 366 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- 17kg gold seized at Shah Amanat airport in Chattogram
- Two arrested with bombs in Gobindaganj Shaheed Minar area
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Why isn’t Bangla an official language of UN? Because of a lack of funds, says Momen
- Rengmitca: an ethnic language on the verge of extinction
- Positive coronavirus test? Canadians worry their neighbours will find out
- Bangladesh to decide on reopening schools as pandemic ebbs
- Hasina: stop languages becoming extinct around world to retain diversity
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time