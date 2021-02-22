Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh records 366 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Feb 2021 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 03:27 PM BdST

Bangladesh has detected 366 new cases of the coronavirus in a 24-hour period, taking the tally of infections to 543,717.

The death toll climbed to 8,356 after seven fatalities from COVID-19 were registered until 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.

Another 692 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 492,059.

Globally, over 111.39 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories