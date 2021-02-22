Bangladesh records 366 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day

The death toll climbed to 8,356 after seven fatalities from COVID-19 were registered until 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.

Another 692 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 492,059.

Globally, over 111.39 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.