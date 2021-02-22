17kg gold seized at Shah Amanat airport in Chattogram

Nurunnahar Lily, assistant commissioner of BCS Customs and Excise, said the gold was discovered on Biman Bangladesh’s flight BG-128 returning from Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.

Authorities carried out a search on a tip-off after the plane landed, she told bdnews24.com.

“We recovered 150 bars of gold, weighing 17.4 kilograms, after searching the air-conditioning panel above the passenger’s seat.”

Authorities are yet to make any arrest over the matter.

“We are looking into who is connected with the smuggling of gold,” said Lily.