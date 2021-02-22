17kg gold seized at Shah Amanat airport in Chattogram
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2021 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 01:48 PM BdST
Customs officials have recovered 17.4 kilograms of gold from an aircraft at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.
Nurunnahar Lily, assistant commissioner of BCS Customs and Excise, said the gold was discovered on Biman Bangladesh’s flight BG-128 returning from Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.
Authorities carried out a search on a tip-off after the plane landed, she told bdnews24.com.
“We recovered 150 bars of gold, weighing 17.4 kilograms, after searching the air-conditioning panel above the passenger’s seat.”
Authorities are yet to make any arrest over the matter.
“We are looking into who is connected with the smuggling of gold,” said Lily.
