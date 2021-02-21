Six dead after bus, truck collide in Bogura

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in the municipal town's College Road area around 6 am Sunday, according to Ratan Hossain, station officer of Sherpur Fire Service.

A bus operated by SR Travels was heading to Dhaka when it crashed into a truck going the other way, he said.

"Six people, including both the drivers, were killed on the spot."

Alerted to the incident, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation.

Fifteen people were initially taken to the Upazila Health Complex before being transferred to Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

The accident left both vehicles in a crumpled heap, which brought traffic on the Dhaka-Bogura highway to a standstill for nearly three hours, creating a 3-km tailback on both sides of the road, according to police.