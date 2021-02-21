Six dead after bus, truck collide in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2021 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 10:20 AM BdST
At least six people have been killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Bogura's Sherpur.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in the municipal town's College Road area around 6 am Sunday, according to Ratan Hossain, station officer of Sherpur Fire Service.
A bus operated by SR Travels was heading to Dhaka when it crashed into a truck going the other way, he said.
"Six people, including both the drivers, were killed on the spot."
Fifteen people were initially taken to the Upazila Health Complex before being transferred to Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.
The accident left both vehicles in a crumpled heap, which brought traffic on the Dhaka-Bogura highway to a standstill for nearly three hours, creating a 3-km tailback on both sides of the road, according to police.
