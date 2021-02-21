Hasina: stop languages becoming extinct around world to retain diversity
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2021 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 09:12 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the work to prevent languages from becoming extinct in the world in order to retain diversity.
“Language is an important thing for all the nations and it is easy for us to learn in our mother language. But unfortunately many languages are getting lost,” she said.
“It is very much necessary to preserve, practise and nourish the diversity of language across the world,” she said at the International Mother Language Award ceremony in Dhaka via video conferencing on Sunday, the Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day.
Along with the 1952 Language Movement martyrs, she paid respects to the lovers of language across the world.
“We need to learn other languages for international communications. But we must learn our mother language,” she asserted.
The prime minister described the efforts of her government to preserve the languages of small ethnic groups in Bangladesh and their education in their mother tongue.
Hasina recalled how Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman contributed to the Language Movement that ushered the way to freedom from Pakistan eventually through the 1971 Liberation War under his leadership.
Three people and an organisation received the first International Mother Language Award for their contribution to preservation and promotion of mother language nationally and internationally at the programme.
Prof Rafiqul and Mathura attended the event while Taher Shah, honorary consul of Uzbekistan, received the award on behalf of Mirzaevich. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen took the award on behalf of The Activismo Lenguas.
Hasina regretted not being able to pay respects to the martyrs at the Shaheed Minar and join the awards ceremony in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would have been a great honour and matter of pride for me had I been able to hand the award to my respected teacher Mr Rafiqul Islam,” said Hasina, a former student of Dhaka University’s Bangla department.
Beatrice Kaldun, UNESCO representative in Bangladesh, also spoke at the programme.
Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee, and Jinnat Imtiaz Ali, director general of International Mother Language Institute, among others, attended the ceremony.
- Bangla not an official UN language for lack of funds: Momen
- A language on the verge of extinction
- All paths lead to Shaheed Minar
- 6 die in Bogura crash
- Journalist shot during Noakhali clashes dies
- Nation relives memories of language martyrs
- Students, transporters block Barishal roads
- Language struggle paved way for liberation: PM
- Hasina: stop languages becoming extinct around world to retain diversity
- Fire in Cumilla Patti burns down nearly 100 houses in Dhaka
- Why isn’t Bangla an official language of UN? Because of a lack of funds, says Momen
- Rengmitca: an ethnic language on the verge of extinction
- SC to issue all verdict in Bangla 'soon', says Chief Justice Hossain
- With sorrow and pride, Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes amid pandemic
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement martyrs amid pandemic
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son gets life sentence for killing sibling
- Tomb of Joshua, revered prophet, beckons believers in Baghdad
- Trump seeks return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting
- Bangladesh journalist killed in clashes between ruling party factions
- Biden tells allies ‘America is back,’ but Macron and Merkel push back
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80