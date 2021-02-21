Fire in Cumilla Patti burns down nearly 100 houses in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2021 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 07:52 PM BdST
A fire broke out in Maniknagar’s Cumilla Patti in Dhaka burning down around a hundred houses.
Lima Khanam, an official of the fire department’s control room, said they received information of the fire around 3:20pm on Sunday.
A fire destroyed a number of tin-roofed homes at Cumilla Potti in Dhaka’s Maniknagar on Sunday, Feb 21, 2021.
Mugda Police OC Pralay Kumar Saha said most of the 100 tin-shed houses in the area caught fire.
Firefighters try to douse a fire at Cumilla Potti in Dhaka’s Maniknagar on Sunday, Feb 21, 2021.
Authorities could not immediately provide an estimate of the financial losses caused by the fire.
