Fire in Cumilla Patti burns down nearly 100 houses in Dhaka

Lima Khanam, an official of the fire department’s control room, said they received information of the fire around 3:20pm on Sunday.

A fire destroyed a number of tin-roofed homes at Cumilla Potti in Dhaka’s Maniknagar on Sunday, Feb 21, 2021.

Nine units of fire service brought the flames under control around 4:45pm.

Mugda Police OC Pralay Kumar Saha said most of the 100 tin-shed houses in the area caught fire.

Firefighters try to douse a fire at Cumilla Potti in Dhaka’s Maniknagar on Sunday, Feb 21, 2021.

“Several landowners built makeshift houses similar to those of slums beside Cumilla Patti graveyard. Most of them were burned down. But we are yet to receive information of casualties,” Saha told bdnews24.com.

Authorities could not immediately provide an estimate of the financial losses caused by the fire.