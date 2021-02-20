Students, transport workers block Barishal roads after attack, arrests
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2021 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2021 09:09 PM BdST
A standoff between the students of Barishal University and transport workers has led to daylong blockades, cutting the district off from some parts of Bangladesh.
The students blocked the Barishal-Kuakata Highway next to the university on Saturday, while the transporters took position one and a half kilometres away at Ruptali Bus Terminal.
The protests, which followed attacks on students and arrests of transport workers, snapped Barishal’s road connection with Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Jhalokathi and Pirojpur causing sufferings to travellers on 17 routes.
The students took to the streets on Feb 16 after two of their peers were harassed at Rupatali BRTC counter. The police arrested a BRTC worker later on that day.
The same night, the transport workers attacked the students residing in a mess at Ruptali.
On Friday night, police arrested Abul Bashar Rony, 25, supervisor of MK Paribahan, and Md Firoz, 40, a driver’s helper at South Bengal Paribahan, in a case filed over the assault on the students.
The protesting students blocked the highway alleging that that the police arrested innocent transport workers instead of those actually responsible for the attack. “This is actually a ploy to safeguard the actual attackers,” said Sujoy Shuvo, one of the student protesters.
Mahmud Hasan Tamal, another student, said that the students injured in the attack have identified the attackers, but the university administration has filed the case accusing unnamed individuals.
Kawser Hossain Shipon, general secretary of Barishal-Patuakhali Minibus Owners Association, said it was the BRTC workers who had a trouble with the students at the counter, but the police “unjustly” arrested two other workers.
Sultan Mahmud, general secretary of the district’s Transport Workers Union, said their strike will continue until the release of the workers.
OC Nurul denied arresting innocent workers, saying that the police took the step after an investigation.
The university administration invited the students to talks to find a way out of the standoff, said Assistant Professor Arif Hossain, president of Barishal University Teachers’ Association.
