Bangladesh logs 350 virus cases, 5 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2021 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2021 04:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 350 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally of infections to 543,024.
The death toll climbed to 8,342 after five fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.
Another 424 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 490,892.
As many as 11,148 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.14 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.4 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.
Globally, over 110.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Language struggle paved way for liberation: PM
- Ekushey Padak conferred on 21 personalities
- Churihatta tragedy: Two years on
- Parliament gets Shahid’s Kuwait verdict copies
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha
- Keraniganj building collapses into swamp
- Birth registration too complicated: parents
- 1.8m vaccinated in 11 days
- Language Movement paved way for independence: Hasina
- PM Hasina virtually confers Ekushey Padak on 21 eminent personalities
- For survivors and families of victims, pain lingers two years after Churihatta fire tragedy
- Bangladesh parliament receives copies of Kuwait court verdict jailing MP Shahid
- Bangladesh logs 406 new virus cases, another 8 die
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur
Most Read
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Kim Kardashian files to end almost 7-year marriage to Kanye West
- A pandemic boost for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s e-commerce
- Tendulkar Jr will have to prove himself in IPL, says franchise
- People who have had COVID should get single vaccine dose, studies suggest
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur
- Seven hurt as three-storey building collapses in Keraniganj