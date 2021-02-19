Seven hurt as three-storey building collapses in Keraniganj
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2021 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2021 01:03 PM BdST
A three-storey house has collapsed and toppled into a nearby swamp in Dhaka's Keraniganj.
Fire service subsequently rescued seven people from the scene in Charail after the incident on Friday.
Lima Khanam, an officer at the fire service control room, said the building tilted to one side around 8:30 am and fell into the swamp.
A three-storey building next to the Purbachal playground in Dhaka's Keraniganj collapses into a swamp on Friday, Feb 19, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Lima said a tin-roofed third floor had been added to the two-storey structure near the Purbacharail playground.
A three-storey building next to the Purbachal playground in Dhaka's Keraniganj collapses into a swamp on Friday, Feb 19, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“The owner of the house says there's no-one else left in the building. We have not received any information about any fatalities yet. Our personnel are searching the building to see if anyone else is left trapped inside,” said Lima.
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Bangladesh gives COVID vaccine to over 1.8m people in 11 days
- Deport Rashed Chowdhury without further delay: Momen to Miller
- Prof Rafiqul among four named for mother language award
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Surokkha app launched for COVID vaccinators to verify information
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Haji Selim’s son Erfan acquitted in arms case
- Hackers target Bangladeshis by creating fake COVID information website
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Woman, 90, walked 6 miles in the snow for a vaccine
- After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’
- Surokkha app launched for COVID vaccinators to verify information
- UK and Canada impose sanctions on Myanmar generals after coup