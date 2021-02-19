Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2021 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2021 02:16 PM BdST
Beximco Group has expressed condolences over the death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a leading tech entrepreneur in Bangladesh.
She championed the cause of women entrepreneurship and contributed hugely to the growth of women in business in Bangladesh by setting a shining example herself, Beximco said in a statement.
Luna, wife of AKM Shamsuddoha, a close friend of Beximco Group, and mother of Reem Shamsuddoha, director of Bangladesh Export Import Co Ltd and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, died in hospital care in Singapore on Wednesday. She was 66.
Luna Shamsuddoha was the chairman of Dohatec New Media Ltd, a leading IT company in Bangladesh.
She was the former chairperson of Janata Bank and was the first woman to be appointed chairperson of any state-owned bank. “Without compromising her integrity or principles she steered Janata bank during very difficult times and successfully laid the foundation for the bank’s future growth,” Beximco said.
“In her own field, she achieved tremendous success, especially in the pioneering role Dohatec played in the creation of Bangladesh’s digital public procurement platform which won worldwide acclamation.”
She was bestowed with the “Outstanding Woman in Business Award” in 2017.
“She was a kind and generous person who never hesitated in assisting those in need. She left an indelible mark of warmth and friendship on whoever she came in contact with. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends the world over,” Beximco said.
