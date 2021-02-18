DSCC worker dies after being hit by a microbus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2021 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 01:51 PM BdST
A Dhaka South City Corporation worker has died after being hit by a microbus in Dhaka's Kakrail.
The incident took place around 1:30 am on Wednesday.
The dead man has been identified as Golam Nabi, 50, a native of Brahmanbaria.
"Nabi and two other DSCC workers were cleaning the streets outside Willes Little Flower School and College in Kakrail when the vehicle hit him," said Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia, citing the victim's relatives.
"Nobi was critically injured after being hit by the microbus. He was rushed to the DMCH, where the doctors declared him dead."
The driver fled the scene with the vehicle soon after the incident, said Bachchu.
