Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals

“We have made some decisions to accommodate the foreign nationals, who aren’t diplomats, and we will support them too,” he said after taking his jab at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.

He also inspected the hospital’s vaccination programme for foreign diplomats stationed in Bangladesh.

He noted that the government has permitted around 3,000 Russian citizens working in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project to get Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine as per their request.

“We are also allowing the other foreign nationals, who are working on different projects in Bangladesh, to take vaccine,” he added.

Asked whether the foreign nationals in Bangladesh are getting vaccines for free, Momen said, “We’re a very benevolent nation.”

Momen said Bangladesh has immunised over 1.5 million people within two weeks of the nationwide vaccination drive which is “far ahead” from of many developed countries.

The minister claimed some Bangladeshi expatriates have returned home from the United States to get vaccinated because they “don't know how many months it will take for them to get the vaccine there”.

The minister urged all nations and international communities to work together for the immunisation of the world population against COVID-19.

“We need huge partnerships. We want political commitments from every country, and everyone should support each other,” he said.

The government launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme for the foreign diplomats on Feb 10 and around 30 of them got vaccinated on that day.

Besides British High Commissioner Robert Dickson, Brazilian Ambassador Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior and Maldivian High Commissioner Shiruzimath Sameer, around 45 foreign diplomats were administered the jabs on the second day of the programme.