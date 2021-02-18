Bangladesh logs 391 virus cases, 15 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2021 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 04:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 391 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally of infections to 542,268.
The death toll climbed to 8,329 after 15 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 678 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 489,932.
As many as 14,603 samples were tested at 210 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.68 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.35 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.
Globally, over 109.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.43 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- DSCC worker dies in road crash
- 5m vaccine doses in second batch: official
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report
- Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- HC orders removal of Al Jazeera report
- Govt reports 443 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Kotalipara plot: Death penalty for 10 upheld
- Barishal University students block highway in protest
- DSCC worker dies after being hit by a microbus
- All will get SMS confirmation after vaccine registration, minister says
- Bangladesh will get 5m COVID vaccine doses from Serum in second batch: official
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Bangladesh court orders BTRC to remove Al Jazeera report, “All the Prime Minister’s Men”
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz slams 'malicious' Al Jazeera report
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat
- Users will have to pay tolls on upgraded Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Bizarre attempt to muffle journalism. Here’s what bdnews24.com says
- Dhaka University admission tests proposed to begin from May 21