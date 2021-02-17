Hasina murder attempt: HC upholds death penalty for 10 convicts
Published: 17 Feb 2021 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2021 01:56 PM BdST
The High Court has upheld the death sentence for 10 people in a case over an attempt to assassinate Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina by planting a 76-kg bomb in Gopalganj's Kotalipara in 2020.
The virtual bench of Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman announced the verdict on Wednesday after accepting the death reference of the accused and dismissing their appeals.
The convicts sentenced to death by the judicial court are - Wasim Akhter alias Tarek Hossain, Md Rashed driver alias Abul Kalam, Md Yusuf alias Abu Mussa Harun, Sheikh Farid alias Moulana Shawkat Osman, Hafiz Jahangir Alam Badar, Moulana Abu Bakkar, Hafiz Moulana Yahia, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman, Mufti Abdul Hai and Moulana Abdur Rouf alias Abu Omar.
Tribunal Judge Momotaz Begum handed down the death sentence to the 10 militants accused in the case on Aug 20, 2017.
On Jul 20 of 2000, police found two 76-kilogram bombs in a school field at Kotalipara where Hasina, on her first term as prime minister, was meant to address an election campaign rally.
As many as 25 people were accused in the two cases filed over the attempted murder and the use of explosives.
The court had heard 63 witnesses in the case for attempted murder while 39 testified in the case filed under the Explosives Act.
The bombs were discovered while a rally stage was being set up on Sheikh Lutfur Rahman College ground in Kotalipara, the electoral seat of the Awami League chief. Hasina was scheduled to address the rally two days later.
