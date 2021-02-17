BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2021 07:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has taken steps to have the Al Jazeera report “All the Prime Minister’s Men” removed from Facebook and YouTube following a High Court order.
BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in a statement on Wednesday said they sent requests to the social media platforms to remove the Al Jazeera content, a documentary titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men”, via telephone and e-mail.
The commission will take “proper” steps to remove the content following the High Court order.
A top official with the telecom regulator said Facebook or YouTube usually removes contents within one to three days from the day of filing the requests considering the urgency.
“In many cases, they keep the contents,” the official said.
The High Court ordered the removal of the documentary from the internet earlier in the day after hearing opinions of six amici curiae and the statement from the state’s chief law officer.
The court also ordered the BTRC to take steps to remove the video content from all social media streams both nationally and internationally.
However, the court did not issue any order over an appeal to ban the broadcast of the Doha-based channel in Bangladesh.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud had earlier said the government of Sheikh Hasina believes in freedom of media, but steps will be taken against Al Jazeera if the High Court orders it.
Al Jazeera broadcast the report in the form of a documentary on Feb 1 and it has been dismissed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “false and defamatory”.
“The Bangladesh Government rejects this desperate “smear campaign” instigated by extremists and their allies, working from London and elsewhere,” the ministry had said in a statement.
The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate also issued responses, saying the report was “false, fabricated, vested and ill-motivated”.
- 5m vaccine doses in second batch: official
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report
- Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- HC orders removal of Al Jazeera report
- Govt reports 443 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Kotalipara plot: Death penalty for 10 upheld
- Barishal University students block highway in protest
- Govt issues alert over possible cyber-attack
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Bangladesh court orders BTRC to remove Al Jazeera report, “All the Prime Minister’s Men”
- Bangladesh reports 443 new virus cases, another 16 die
- Hasina murder attempt: HC upholds death penalty for 10 convicts
- Protesters block highway over attack on Barishal University students
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Users will have to pay tolls on upgraded Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz slams 'malicious' Al Jazeera report
- Bizarre attempt to muffle journalism. Here’s what bdnews24.com says
- Dhaka University admission tests proposed to begin from May 21
- Texas deep freeze leaves millions without power, 21 dead
- Robi blames 2% turnover tax for not paying dividends
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- In videos, Dubai princess says she is a ‘hostage’
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat