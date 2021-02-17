BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in a statement on Wednesday said they sent requests to the social media platforms to remove the Al Jazeera content, a documentary titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men”, via telephone and e-mail.

The commission will take “proper” steps to remove the content following the High Court order.

A top official with the telecom regulator said Facebook or YouTube usually removes contents within one to three days from the day of filing the requests considering the urgency.

“In many cases, they keep the contents,” the official said.

The High Court ordered the removal of the documentary from the internet earlier in the day after hearing opinions of six amici curiae and the statement from the state’s chief law officer.

The court also ordered the BTRC to take steps to remove the video content from all social media streams both nationally and internationally.

However, the court did not issue any order over an appeal to ban the broadcast of the Doha-based channel in Bangladesh.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud had earlier said the government of Sheikh Hasina believes in freedom of media, but steps will be taken against Al Jazeera if the High Court orders it.

Al Jazeera broadcast the report in the form of a documentary on Feb 1 and it has been dismissed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “false and defamatory”.

“The Bangladesh Government rejects this desperate “smear campaign” instigated by extremists and their allies, working from London and elsewhere,” the ministry had said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate also issued responses, saying the report was “false, fabricated, vested and ill-motivated”.