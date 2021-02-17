Bangladesh reports 443 new virus cases, another 16 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2021 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2021 03:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 443 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally of infections to 541,877.
The death toll climbed to 8,314 after 16 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 633 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 489,254.
