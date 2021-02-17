Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat

Several organisations, including Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Police, Corona BD, Islami Bank, BRAC Bank and bKash came under attack on Feb 15, according to the CIRT.

In a statement released on its website on Tuesday, the CIRT's Cyber Threat Research team said a group called ‘KASABLANKA’ was behind the hacks, labelling the threat as 'high risk'.

"There is no indication that the attack was carried out for financial gains. However, it could become a serious threat, which could lead to the theft of important information or large-scale financial losses,” it said.

The CIRT also warned that hackers could mislead people about vaccines by creating fake web portals emulating the government's websites for COVID-19-related information.

It called on the victims of cyber-attacks to be vigilant about cybersecurity and report suspicious matters to https://www.cirt.gov.bd/incident-reporting.

The government had previously issued alerts to Bangladeshi banks over possible cyber-heist in November.