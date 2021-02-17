All will get SMS confirmation after vaccine registration, minister says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2021 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2021 10:30 PM BdST
Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said all the people who are registering for the coronavirus vaccine will get an SMS confirming the date and name of the immunisation centre.
He made the assurance at an event at Dhaka Dental College on Wednesday amid concerns as many did not get the SMS after registering online.
After launching the mass immunisation campaign on Feb 7, the government initially made arrangements for registration at the vaccination centres for those who are unable to register online by using the Surokkha web application.
People queue up to receive their vaccine shots against the coronavirus at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Feb 11, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“The government has allocated fixed numbers of vaccine doses for the centres across the country on a daily basis. But the number of registrations has exceeded that of allocated vaccines. So, many people are receiving the SMS notification a bit late,” he explained on Wednesday.
He also ruled out a change in the minimum age for citizens to register for the vaccine from 40 years, for now.
The government has lowered the age limit from 55 years to widen the vaccination drive after initially getting lukewarm response to registration.
- 5m vaccine doses in second batch: official
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report
- Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- HC orders removal of Al Jazeera report
- Govt reports 443 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Kotalipara plot: Death penalty for 10 upheld
- Barishal University students block highway in protest
- Govt issues alert over possible cyber-attack
- Bangladesh will get 5m COVID vaccine doses from Serum in second batch: official
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Bangladesh court orders BTRC to remove Al Jazeera report, “All the Prime Minister’s Men”
- Bangladesh reports 443 new virus cases, another 16 die
- Hasina murder attempt: HC upholds death penalty for 10 convicts
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Users will have to pay tolls on upgraded Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz slams 'malicious' Al Jazeera report
- Bizarre attempt to muffle journalism. Here’s what bdnews24.com says
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- Texas deep freeze leaves millions without power, 21 dead
- Dhaka University admission tests proposed to begin from May 21
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Robi blames 2% turnover tax for not paying dividends
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat