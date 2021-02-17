All will get SMS confirmation after vaccine registration, minister says

He made the assurance at an event at Dhaka Dental College on Wednesday amid concerns as many did not get the SMS after registering online.

After launching the mass immunisation campaign on Feb 7, the government initially made arrangements for registration at the vaccination centres for those who are unable to register online by using the Surokkha web application.

People queue up to receive their vaccine shots against the coronavirus at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Feb 11, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The option was later cancelled due to pressure of people willing to take the vaccine. The health minister had said on-site registration may resume for the elderly.

“The government has allocated fixed numbers of vaccine doses for the centres across the country on a daily basis. But the number of registrations has exceeded that of allocated vaccines. So, many people are receiving the SMS notification a bit late,” he explained on Wednesday.

He also ruled out a change in the minimum age for citizens to register for the vaccine from 40 years, for now.

The government has lowered the age limit from 55 years to widen the vaccination drive after initially getting lukewarm response to registration.