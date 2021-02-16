What Bangladesh legal experts say about court appeal to ban Al Jazeera

They are Supreme Court lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Fida M Kamal, Abdul Matin Khasru, Prabir Niyogi, Kamal Ul Alam and Shahdeen Malik.

The summary of five of their statements is that the plea is not acceptable while Khasru said the court can issue an order if it wants to.

The virtual High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah heard the opinions of the amici curiae on Monday. Following a primary hearing of a writ petition, the court on Feb 10 asked for their views on the matter.

The amici curiae, or friends of the court, is a neutral lawyer group appointed by the court to assist it in cases which require specific expertise.

The five lawyers said the petitioner, Barrister Anamul Kabir Emon, failed to show how the government’s “inactiveness” on the Al Jazeera documentary titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men” aggrieved him or how the executive “failed” to perform its duty on the matter.

Besides these, the petitioner did not send a legal notice to the authorities for redress before entering the plea. Had he done so without success, the petition would have a valid ground to be accepted.

Khasru said the court can issue an order on the petition if it wants to because the airing of the report “aggrieved” the petitioner and he has the constitutional right to seek redress.

After hearing from the senior lawyers, the court said it will hear the views of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin on Wednesday.

Barrister Emon moved the court on Feb 8 for an order suspending the Al Jazeera broadcast in Bangladesh. He also sought an order to remove the report titled ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’ broadcast by Al Jazeera on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Al Jazeera broadcast the report in the form of a documentary on Feb 1 and it has been dismissed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “false and defamatory”.

“The Bangladesh Government rejects this desperate “smear campaign” instigated by extremists and their allies, working from London and elsewhere,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate also issued responses, saying the report was “false, fabricated, vested and ill-motivated”.

In the initial hearing, Justice Miah questioned why the video was not removed from the social networking sites earlier. “Now that millions of people at home and abroad have watched it, there’s no point removing it.”

"Why couldn’t the BTRC take steps to address the issue in line with their authority?" the judge asked.

“It is not possible to stop the broadcast of Al Jazeera through a court order. But the court can issue an order banning the dissemination of the documentaries on the issue, just as it did regarding the incident of a woman tortured in Noakhali,” BTRC lawyer Reza-e-Rakib said.

The regulator should have taken steps but remained inactive instead, said Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Russell Chowdhury.

The petitioner was asked to explain how he had been aggrieved by the documentary and whether a legal notice was issued to the relevant parties prior to the filing of the plea.

“The writ petition was filed to safeguard national security,” said petitioner Emon.