Six sentenced to death for killing four of a family in Kurigram
Kurigram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2021 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 03:26 PM BdST
A Kurigram court has sentenced six people to death for killing four members of a family in 2014.
Kurigram District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Mannan delivered the verdict on Tuesday.
Those sentenced to death by hanging are: Upazila’s Mantaz Uddin of Diadanga village, Nazrul Islam Monju, Amir Hossain, Zakir Hossain, Jalal Gazi and Azmat Ali Sheikh.
Among them, Gazi is on the run.
