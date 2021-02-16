Home > Bangladesh

Six sentenced to death for killing four of a family in Kurigram

  Kurigram Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2021 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 03:26 PM BdST

A Kurigram court has sentenced six people to death for killing four members of a family in 2014.

Kurigram District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Mannan delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

Those sentenced to death by hanging are: Upazila’s Mantaz Uddin of Diadanga village, Nazrul Islam Monju, Amir Hossain, Zakir Hossain, Jalal Gazi and Azmat Ali Sheikh.

Among them, Gazi is on the run.

