Dhaka University admission tests proposed to begin from May 21
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2021 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 07:59 PM BdST
The Deans' Committee of Dhaka University has proposed starting the Honours degree admission tests for 2020-21 session from May 21.
The recommendation was made in an emergency meeting of the committee chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.
A final decision on the date to hold the exams would be taken in the meeting of the General Admission Committee on Feb 18, said Prof Sadeka Halim, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.
“Many changes have been made to the admission tests due to the current situation. We came up with the proposal after discussing the issues at the Deans Committee meeting,” she told bdnews24.com.
VC Akhtaruzzaman said, “The issues were raised in the Deans’ Committee meeting in the form of proposals. The date to hold the tests will be finalised in the meeting of the General Admission Committee.”
The Deans Committee proposed ‘Ka’ Unit Science Faculty admission tests on May 21, ‘Kha’ Unit Arts Faculty tests on May 22, ‘Ga’ Unit Business Studies Faculty tests on May 27, ‘Gha’ Unit Social Sciences Faculty on May 28 and ‘Cha’ Unit Fine Arts Faculty on Jun 5.
The committee further proposed that candidates can apply online for admission tests from Mar 8 and run through to Mar 31.
