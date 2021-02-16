Bangladesh tribunal to judge writer-blogger Avijit murder Tuesday

Judge Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka’s Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal is expected to deliver the verdict around 12pm.

Suspected Islamist militants hacked to death Avijit, the US-based Bangladeshi science writer and founder of the Muktomona blog, on Feb 26 in 2015 just after he left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka. His wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was also injured in the attack.

The state has demanded maximum punishment for all the six accused, including fugitive sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haq alias Zia.

The five other defendants are Safiur Rahman Farabi, Md Mozzammel Hussain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Md Abu Siddiq Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Md Arafat Rahman and Akram Hossain alias Abir. Besides Ziaul Abir is also on the run.

The four accused behind bars – Sohel, Saimon, Arafat and Farabi – pleaded not guilty during their defence hearing.

On Feb 10, the court sentenced to death eight militants, including Ziaul, Saimon, Siddiq and Akram in a case over the murder of Avijit’s publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan, who was hacked to death at his office in a similar attack months after the killing of Avijit.

The prosecution submitted CCTV footage of the killing of Avijit, video statements of the accused, their confessional statements and copies of SMS from their mobile phones to the court as evidence.

State counsel Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir claimed he has been able to prove the murder charge against all the defendants and therefore, they must be handed the death penalty.

Defence lawyers Khairul Islam Liton and Md Nazrul Islam, however, said the investigation was “flawed”, thus the accused should be acquitted.

The son of noted physicist Ajay Roy, Avijit had come to Bangladesh to take part in the book fair, where two of his books were published that year, despite threats from militants.

Prof Roy filed a case over his son’s murder at Shahbagh Police Station soon after the incident. The family expressed their disappointment with the slow investigation progress.

After Prof Roy’s death in December 2019, his wife died last year.

Anujit Roy, younger brother to Avijit, demanded exemplary punishment of those responsible for the writer’s killing.

“And the police must not be lenient in apprehending the fugitive culprits. Otherwise such attacks will recur. Fear will remain among the people, especially the progressive writers, until they (fugitives) are caught,” he said.

“It is necessary to bring to justice the mastermind and his associates behind Avijit’s

killing,” Anujit said.

Investigators say all of the suspects, aside from Farabi, were members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team.

Ziaul masterminded the attack while Farabi instigated the killing through a Facebook post saying it was a Farz or must for a Muslim to kill Avijit, according to the police.

The Army in January 2012 said they foiled a bid by some hardline officers to topple the Sheikh Hasina government by staging a coup. Maj Ziaul was named as the mastermind behind the failed coup bid at the time. He has been on the run since then.

The police’s Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit’s investigation found that 11 people were connected to the killing of Avijit, but five of them could not be identified.

The perpetrators of the murder divided themselves into three groups – operation, intelligence and training, the police said.

The investigators found that the leader of the group that carried out the murder was Mukul Rana aka Shariful, who was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Khilgaon on Jun 19, 2016.

Two other accused, Manna Yahiya alias Mannan Rahi and Abul Bashar, died during trial.

Seven people arrested at various times in connection with the murder have been exempted as sufficient evidence was not found to charge them.