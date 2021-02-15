Home > Bangladesh

Saiyid Hassan Sikder appointed RAJUK chairman

Published: 15 Feb 2021 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 08:34 PM BdST

The government has appointed Saiyid Hassan Sikder, an additional secretary at the Planning Division, as the new chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK.

The public administration ministry announced the appointment of Sikder on Monday.

He replaced Md Sayeed Noor Alam, who retired on Feb 4 after his appointment as the head of the capital’s development authority in January last year.

