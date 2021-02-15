Saiyid Hassan Sikder appointed RAJUK chairman
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2021 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 08:34 PM BdST
The government has appointed Saiyid Hassan Sikder, an additional secretary at the Planning Division, as the new chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK.
The public administration ministry announced the appointment of Sikder on Monday.
More stories
- Saudi woman to die for murder of Bangladeshi maid
- 1,500 more Rohingya being shifted to island
- 900,000 vaccinated in 7 days
- More enthusiam towards vaccine now: PM Hasina
- Municipal polls: Man dies in Ctg clashes
- Spring arrives with renewed hope
- Army chief Gen Aziz gets vaccine shot
- PM hopes for more social care efforts from private sector
Recent Stories
- Saiyid Hassan Sikder appointed RAJUK chairman
- Saudi court sentences woman to death for murdering Bangladeshi maid
- Bangladesh plans to raise allowances for freedom fighters
- Bangladesh reports 446 new virus cases, another 11 die
- Bangladesh moving 1,500 more Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Plan to pump more money into Dhaka-Sylhet four-lane highway project than others
- ‘It can’t go on like this,’ BCB chief Nazmul says after Test series loss to West Indies
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- Government has evidence of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing: minister
- Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests
- China’s crackdown on Muslims extends to a resort island
- No major side-effects are reported as more Bangladeshis get vaccinated
- Bangladesh reports 446 new virus cases, another 11 die
- Arrest of young Indian activist, tied to Thunberg's movement, stirs outrage