Bangladesh reports 446 new virus cases, another 11 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2021 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 03:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 446 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally of infections to 541,038.
The death toll climbed to 8,285 after 11 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
Another 641 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 487,870.
As many as 14,138 samples were tested at 210 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 1.15 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.17 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.
Globally, over 108.82 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 2.4 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 1,500 more Rohingya being shifted to island
- 900,000 vaccinated in 7 days
- More enthusiam towards vaccine now: PM Hasina
- Municipal polls: Man dies in Ctg clashes
- Spring arrives with renewed hope
- Army chief Gen Aziz gets vaccine shot
- PM hopes for more social care efforts from private sector
- Voting underway in 55 municipalities
- Bangladesh reports 446 new virus cases, another 11 die
- Bangladesh moving 1,500 more Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- People are showing more enthusiasm towards vaccine, says Hasina
- Man dies in Chattogram municipal election violence
- Bangladesh reports 326 new virus cases, deaths rise by 8
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Plan to pump more money into Dhaka-Sylhet four-lane highway project than others
- ‘It can’t go on like this,’ BCB chief Nazmul says after Test series loss to West Indies
- Government has evidence of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing: minister
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh crumble as West Indies win by 17 runs to sweep Test series
- China’s crackdown on Muslims extends to a resort island