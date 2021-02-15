Bangladesh plans to raise allowances for freedom fighters

Hasina shared the plan while inaugurating the electronic transfer system of honorarium for the freedom fighters through a videoconference on Monday.

The freedom fighters were neglected in Bangladesh after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was killed. The Awami League took steps to uphold the honour of the freedom fighters after it formed the government.

"We started off with Tk 300 in monthly allowances. Then it has been raised to Tk 12,000 a month. Now I feel Tk 12,000 is not enough in the present context," said Hasina.

The government plans to combine two lower tiers of allowances into a single category of Tk 20,000 a month. “It will take some time to implement the decision,” Hasina said.

Currently, a family of a martyred freedom fighter gets Tk 30,000 in monthly allowances, while a family of an injured freedom fighter gets Tk 25,000.

The families of freedom fighters honoured with the Bir Shrestha gallantry award receive Tk 35,000, while the families of war heroes with Bir Uttam receive Tk 30,000 a month. The amount is Tk 20,000 for the families of Bir Bikram awardees and Tk 15,000 for Bir Pratik awardees, while the rest of the freedom fighters get Tk 12,000 a month.

The government now plans to elevate the last two tiers to Tk 20,000.

“The families of Bir Shrestha and Bir Uttam may have slightly different (allowances), but I believe all others should have something similar, as they all fought for the independence of Bangladesh," she said.

She promised to provide houses for the freedom fighters, saying: "They can't live in trouble as long as I am part of the government."

“I can't accept that the freedom fighters will beg for alms; that they won't have a house and their children will be neglected. Our independence today is nothing but their contribution. Whatever resources we have today is because of them," Hasina said.

The prime minister highlighted her government's initiatives to ensure the new generation knows the history of the Liberation War.

Hasina urged the affluent class to come forward in helping the freedom fighters. “You would never become rich if the freedom fighters had not fought for the independence.”