Man dies in Chattogram municipal election violence
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2021 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 03:52 PM BdST
A man has died in a clash between rival groups during the municipal election in Chattogram's Patiya.
The incident occurred outside a polling centre in the South Gobindarkhil area around 12:30 pm Sunday, according to the police.
The dead, identified as 45-year-old Abdul Mabud, was the younger brother of Abdul Mannan, a contestant for the ward councillor post.
Supporters of councillor candidates Abdul Mannan and Sarwar Kamal locked horns outside the South Govinderkhil Primary School centre before police quelled the unrest, according to witnesses.
Mabud was stabbed during the skirmish, said Inspector Minhaz Uddin of Patiya Police Station.
“He was taken to Patiya Health Complex where he succumbed to his wounds.”
Voting is currently underway at 55 municipalities across the country in the fourth phase of the election.
