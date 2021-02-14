Hasina hopes for more social care efforts from private sector

She attended the ceremony via video conference from Ganabhaban on Sunday.

Addressing the programme, Hasina said, “The foundation stone of Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences and Cancer Research that we are going to lay today will mark another step forward for our country in the health sector and I hope the private sector will be further encouraged to take such initiatives."

“I am very happy that there is going to be a medical college, a hospital and research centre in Narayanganj. Narayanganj needs to have these facilities. In fact, there wasn't even a university in Narayanganj nor a medical college in Narayanganj."

The prime minister underscored the government's efforts to set up universities, medical colleges and hospitals in every district on both public and private initiatives. "We have also taken steps to ensure that these hospitals are up to the mark while we are also appointing the doctors and nurses."

Hasina also called on everyone to abide by the health and safety protocols while highlighting the various initiatives taken by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.