Hasina hopes for more social care efforts from private sector
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2021 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 01:56 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is hopeful of more initiatives from the country's private sector to provide social services after virtually laying the foundation stone of Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences and Cancer Research in Narayanganj.
She attended the ceremony via video conference from Ganabhaban on Sunday.
Addressing the programme, Hasina said, “The foundation stone of Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences and Cancer Research that we are going to lay today will mark another step forward for our country in the health sector and I hope the private sector will be further encouraged to take such initiatives."
“I am very happy that there is going to be a medical college, a hospital and research centre in Narayanganj. Narayanganj needs to have these facilities. In fact, there wasn't even a university in Narayanganj nor a medical college in Narayanganj."
Hasina also called on everyone to abide by the health and safety protocols while highlighting the various initiatives taken by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
