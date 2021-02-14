Fourth phase of voting underway in 55 municipalities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2021 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 10:59 AM BdST
The fourth phase of voting has begun in 55 municipalities across Bangladesh where nearly 1.7 million voters are looking to elect new representatives to the posts of mayor, councillor and reserved councillor.
The polls opened at 8 am Sunday and voting will continue until 4 pm without any interruptions.
Of the 55 municipalities, 29 are using electronic voting machines (EVM) while the rest are using traditional ballot papers.
Although several parties are taking part in the election, the main contest will be held between the candidates of the ruling Awami League and the BNP.
There are 217 candidates vying for the post of mayor, 2070 for general councillor and 618 for reserved councillor.
Executive and judicial magistrates are on the ground along with members of law-enforcement agencies, including BGB, RAB, police and Ansar, to oversee the voting process.
There are a total of 329 municipalities in Bangladesh. The Election Commission is holding elections in these municipalities in five phases this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fifth phase of voting will take place on Feb 28.
