Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes
Jayanta Saha, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2021 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 03:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh is celebrating the arrival of spring with typically colourful festivities after a year of pandemic-induced gloom.
In Dhaka, the Basanta Utsab or Spring Festival, organised by Jatiya Basanta Utsab Udjapan Parishad, was held at dawn on Sunday at Suhrawardy Udyan amid much fanfare.
The spring festival would previously be celebrated on Feb 13 but after Bangla Academy revised the Bengali calendar, it has fallen on Feb 14 since last year.
The Basanta Bandana or eulogy to spring started at 7:30 am with an instrumental piece by Dipen Sarkar. It was followed by Bhaswar Bandopadhaya, an Ekushey Padak-winning elocutionist, reciting a few verses to mark the arrival of spring as artists from Sur Saptak, Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts and Satyen Den Shilpi Goshthi sang in chorus.
Cultural activist Nasiruddin Yusuf Bacchu inaugurated the festival at Suhrawardy Udyan.
"All of our achievements come from nature. I urge the young generation to completely surrender to nature," said Kajal Debnath, president of Jatiya Basanta Utsab Udjapan Parishad.
