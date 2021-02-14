Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes

In Dhaka, the Basanta Utsab or Spring Festival, organised by Jatiya Basanta Utsab Udjapan Parishad, was held at dawn on Sunday at Suhrawardy Udyan amid much fanfare.

While some people had their faces painted, others wore floral wreaths on their heads but everyone was decked out in an array of yellow, orange, red and green attires with accessories to match nature's radiant colours after a monochromatic winter.

Even the men did not fall behind in terms of colourful, wearing yellow or orange tee-shirts or punjabi.

The spring festival would previously be celebrated on Feb 13 but after Bangla Academy revised the Bengali calendar, it has fallen on Feb 14 since last year.

The Basanta Bandana or eulogy to spring started at 7:30 am with an instrumental piece by Dipen Sarkar. It was followed by Bhaswar Bandopadhaya, an Ekushey Padak-winning elocutionist, reciting a few verses to mark the arrival of spring as artists from Sur Saptak, Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts and Satyen Den Shilpi Goshthi sang in chorus.

Dance performances by Swapnabikash Kala Kendra, Nrityachhanda, Sur Bihar, Dhrupada Kala Kendra, Bhabna Dhriti Spandan, BAFA, Mudra, Moumita, Marma Sampradaya and Santal Sampradaya added colour to the festivities.

Bijan Chandra Mistry, Biman Chandra Buswas, Shoeb, Shanjay Kabiraj, Jannatul Ferdous, Qayum and Nabonita Zaid Chowdhury welcomed the spring with their solo performances.

Cultural activist Nasiruddin Yusuf Bacchu inaugurated the festival at Suhrawardy Udyan.

"May the Bengalis overcome the hard times due to the pandemic -- inspired with the spirit of spring -- and move forward," he said.

"All of our achievements come from nature. I urge the young generation to completely surrender to nature," said Kajal Debnath, president of Jatiya Basanta Utsab Udjapan Parishad.