Bangladesh moving 1,500 more Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2021 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 10:45 PM BdST
The government is relocating around 1,500 more Rohingya refugees to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali.
Dozens of buses carrying the Rohingya families from the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps left the Ukhiya Degree College ground on Sunday afternoon for Chattogram, from where they will be shipped to the island.
Officials at the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner confirmed the development, but declined to be named or give an exact number of refugees being moved in the fourth batch.
The government relocated more than 6,600 refugees to the island in three phases from Dec 4 last year.
The United Nations and international groups expressed concern over the voluntary relocation of the refugees and their safety in the remote island.
The government said it “strictly” followed the principle of voluntariness and maintained “utmost transparency” in the relocation process, noting that any arrangement in Bangladesh for the Rohingya is solely temporary in nature and they must be repatriated to their homeland Myanmar ultimately.
Many of the refugees who have moved to the island expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, which they say are better than those of the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
- More enthusiam towards vaccine now: PM Hasina
- Municipal polls: Man dies in Ctg clashes
- Spring arrives with renewed hope
- Army chief Gen Aziz gets vaccine shot
- PM hopes for more social care efforts from private sector
- Voting underway in 55 municipalities
- Army chief Gen Aziz returns home
- 3 die in chemical factory fire
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- People are showing more enthusiasm towards vaccine, says Hasina
- Man dies in Chattogram municipal election violence
- Bangladesh reports 326 new virus cases, deaths rise by 8
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz returns home after US visit
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- US Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again
- Bangladesh plans to resume on-site vaccine registration for senior citizens
- Government has evidence of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing: minister
- UK virus variant is probably deadlier, scientists say
- Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes
- Bangladesh reports 326 new virus cases, deaths rise by 8