Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot

The army chief was inoculated at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement.

After taking his vaccine shot, Gen Aziz instructed everyone not to pay heed to rumours and get vaccinated. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for arranging vaccination facilities for the members of the army and everyone else.

CMH launched its vaccination drive along with the nationwide campaign on Feb 7, according to the statement.

As of Feb 7, as many as 18,269 working and retired army personnel, their family members and others were inoculated at 26 vaccination centres there.