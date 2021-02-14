Home > Bangladesh

Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2021 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 03:29 PM BdST

Army chief General Aziz Ahmed has received a COVID vaccine shot a day after his return from a 15-day trip to the United States.

The army chief was inoculated at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement.

After taking his vaccine shot, Gen Aziz instructed everyone not to pay heed to rumours and get vaccinated. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for arranging vaccination facilities for the members of the army and everyone else.

CMH launched its vaccination drive along with the nationwide campaign on Feb 7, according to the statement.

As of Feb 7, as many as 18,269 working and retired army personnel, their family members and others were inoculated at 26 vaccination centres there.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories