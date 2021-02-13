PM Hasina expresses condolences over journalist Shahin Reza Nur's death

Nur, a former journalist of the Daily Ittefaq, passed away at a hospital in Canada's Vancouver on Friday.

In a condolence message, Hasina remembered Nur's contributions to upholding the spirit and values of the Liberation War and the mass movement against war criminals with due respect.

She prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and expressed sympathy for his bereaved family members.

Nur had been living in Canada for a while with his last visit to Bangladesh coming in 2018. He was a key witness in the trial Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujaheed's at the International Crimes Tribunal.