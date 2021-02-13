PM Hasina expresses condolences over journalist Shahin Reza Nur's death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2021 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 02:05 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her condolences over the death of journalist Shahin Reza Nur, the eldest son of martyred editor Sirajuddin Hossain.
Nur, a former journalist of the Daily Ittefaq, passed away at a hospital in Canada's Vancouver on Friday.
In a condolence message, Hasina remembered Nur's contributions to upholding the spirit and values of the Liberation War and the mass movement against war criminals with due respect.
She prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and expressed sympathy for his bereaved family members.
Nur had been living in Canada for a while with his last visit to Bangladesh coming in 2018. He was a key witness in the trial Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujaheed's at the International Crimes Tribunal.
